Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $476.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

