Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Viewray were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray in the first quarter valued at about $32,562,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 27.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,870,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 39.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viewray by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 234,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viewray by 411.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.78. Viewray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

