Jane Street Group LLC Invests $32,000 in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYRE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HyreCar Inc has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.20.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

