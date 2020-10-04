Jane Street Group LLC Invests $38,000 in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 236,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.60. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTE. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.