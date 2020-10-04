Jane Street Group LLC Invests $40,000 in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,969 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $205,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THTX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $171.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 81.13% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THTX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.41.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

