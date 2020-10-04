Jane Street Group LLC Invests $43,000 in Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $4.78 on Friday. Qualigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.43.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

QLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Qualigen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qualigen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

