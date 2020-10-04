Jane Street Group LLC Invests $56,000 in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of ESXB opened at $5.16 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

