Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

36Kr stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. 36Kr Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 36Kr from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

