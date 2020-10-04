Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 1,289.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 165,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $79,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

GHSI opened at $0.23 on Friday. Guardion Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.