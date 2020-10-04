Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amplify Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 80,242 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $13,290,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $428,626.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.82). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

