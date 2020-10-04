Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 61,326 shares during the period.

Enochian Biosciences stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Enochian Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

