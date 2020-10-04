Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 36,290 Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of TransEnterix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransEnterix by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter worth $148,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in TransEnterix by 77.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the period.

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.35 on Friday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Sunday, August 16th.

TransEnterix Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

