Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 43,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

ORGO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $390.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

