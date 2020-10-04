Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Globocare by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Avalon Globocare Corp has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative net margin of 1,070.82% and a negative return on equity of 299.34%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Avalon Globocare Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

