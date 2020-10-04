Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kopin by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $115.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 59.04% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

