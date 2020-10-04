Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,831.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBBN stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $556.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. Equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

