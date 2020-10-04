Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,851 Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Park City Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Park City Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,560,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park City Group by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCYG stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 million, a PE ratio of 125.28 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Park City Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

