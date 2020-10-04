Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,398 Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 168.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 48,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 717,941 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of TH opened at $1.23 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

