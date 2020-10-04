Jane Street Group LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Viveve Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

