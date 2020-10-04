Jane Street Group LLC Takes $36,000 Position in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SG Blocks during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBX opened at $1.90 on Friday. SG Blocks Inc has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

