Jane Street Group LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vistagen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistagen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. Vistagen Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

