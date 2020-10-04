Jane Street Group LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadwind Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

BWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Broadwind Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.73 on Friday. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 million, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.