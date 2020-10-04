Jane Street Group LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Youngevity International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YGYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Youngevity International by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Youngevity International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YGYI opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Youngevity International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Youngevity International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

