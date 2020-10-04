Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234,007 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 183,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.49 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $494.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

