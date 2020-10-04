Joel Linzner Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.07, for a total value of $264,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,483.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joel Linzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $278,080.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.04, for a total value of $284,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $129.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

