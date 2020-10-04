Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Kodiak Sciences worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,857,000 after acquiring an additional 560,336 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,677.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 398,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 384,160 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 36,020 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.02 per share, with a total value of $1,873,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 700,753 shares of company stock valued at $33,876,958.

NYSE KOD opened at $60.78 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

