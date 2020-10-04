L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of L.B. Foster worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 6.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $13.98 on Friday. L.B. Foster Co has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $145.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L.B. Foster Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

