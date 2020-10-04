Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Short Interest Update

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE LINX opened at $6.23 on Friday. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.76.

Linx (NYSE:LINX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Linx had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

