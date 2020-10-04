Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LQMT opened at $0.13 on Friday. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology and manufacturing company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

