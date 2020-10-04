Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $423.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

