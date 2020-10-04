Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Update

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LULU opened at $332.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after acquiring an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

