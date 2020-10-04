Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 711,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Marcus stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Marcus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Marcus by 8.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Marcus by 25.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

