MarineMax’s (HZO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $142,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,019.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,165,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,092,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 931.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 155,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,824,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

