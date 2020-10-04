Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) versus Palo Alto Networks (OTCMKTS:PANW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Media 100 and Palo Alto Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A Palo Alto Networks 0 8 25 0 2.76

Palo Alto Networks has a consensus price target of $292.03, suggesting a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Media 100.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Media 100 and Palo Alto Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 6.93 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -197.71

Media 100 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Media 100 and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Media 100 N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks -7.83% -9.61% -1.62%

Volatility and Risk

Media 100 has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Media 100 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Media 100

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyber-attack, threat intelligence, and content control. In addition, the company provides support services; and professional services, including application traffic management, solution design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and classroom-style education training services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

