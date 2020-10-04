MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.87.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.