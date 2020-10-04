Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,238,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,389.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $19,600.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $20,800.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $26,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $24,400.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $24,800.00.

Shares of TYME opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

