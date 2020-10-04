Michael H. Lou Sells 383,111 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $84,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,012.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98,599 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146,866 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 253.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.90.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.