Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $272.37 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $285.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,558 shares of company stock valued at $28,934,534. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.