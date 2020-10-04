Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $296.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $293.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.35. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.