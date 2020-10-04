Morgan Stanley Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $245.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.20.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $207.30 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $217.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day moving average is $172.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

