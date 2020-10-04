Morgan Stanley Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $270.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.27.

NYSE TWLO opened at $290.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total transaction of $767,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $39,513,687. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

