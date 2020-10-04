Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $91,187,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $3,050,443.62. Insiders sold 185,821 shares of company stock valued at $29,568,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

