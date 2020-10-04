Murray B. Low Sells 2,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,465.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,667.73 and a beta of 1.64. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $84.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,339,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,918,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,795,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 118,248 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

