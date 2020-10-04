Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $100,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 25.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAV stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Navistar International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.83 and a beta of 2.58.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

