NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on NPTN shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after buying an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 220,438 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,895,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 769,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $296.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

