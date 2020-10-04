New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) PT Lowered to $10.50

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s current price.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 48,379 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.