Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $845.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

