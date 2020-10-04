NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 513,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 269,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.14.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

