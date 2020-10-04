Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,491 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,137 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SASR. ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

