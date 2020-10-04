Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.48% of The Shyft Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,433,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

